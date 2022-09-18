Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has been travelling in a bulletproof vehicle due to a security threat.

He informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination about this during a meeting, according to a source.

When asked about the benefits he receives as PCB chairman, the former captain insisted that he is “not a big financial burden” as he personally pays for numerous things, including his own medical expenses.

“Ramiz did tell the committee members at one stage that he only used the bulletproof vehicle of the board because of a security threat otherwise he avoided taking any perks from the PCB,” the source told the Press Trust of India (PTI) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Ramiz made it clear to the committee members in the two-hour-long session that he only utilised the daily allowances, hotel and travel expenses allowed to the chairman under service rules.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team fell short in their bid to win the Asia Cup as they lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the final.

Pakistan will now face England in a seven-match T20 series, with the first four games taking place in Karachi from September 20 to 25, while the other three matches will be held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The team will then take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with all the matches being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

