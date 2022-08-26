Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said batsman Agha Salman deserved to be recalled to the ODI team after performing well in domestic cricket.

He noted that Salman had strong campaigns in the last two Pakistan Cup tournaments, which was why he earned a call-up for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

In that series, which Pakistan won 3-0, the 28-year-old scored 101 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 101.

He also bowled six overs in total, but went wicketless.

“Salman Ali Agha has been recalled to the ODI side after he performed well in the past two Pakistan Cup tournaments, averaging 40.33 and 48.8, respectively,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Despite his domestic form, Salman was not picked for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: An attacking option, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan teen with good pace and controlled swing

What are your thoughts on Agha Salman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Agha Salman? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 2 ( 100 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...