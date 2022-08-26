Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said batsman Agha Salman provides “an additional bowling option” for captain Babar Azam.

In the recent three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, Azam utilised Salman’s off-spin bowling, but he went wicketless after bowling six overs.

The 28-year-old also scored 101 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 101.

“He also gives Babar Azam an additional bowling option,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Having beaten the Netherlands 3-0, Pakistan will now feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

However, Salman has not been picked for the tournament.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

