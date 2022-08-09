Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq has urged Pakistan to make use of top order batsman Shan Masood given the “extraordinary form” he is in right now.

Masood was selected for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but wasn’t picked in the playing XI for both matches.

Prior to the series, which ended as a 1-1 draw, the 32-year-old was playing county cricket for Derbyshire.

His performance in England played a large role in his recall to the national team as he scored 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also made his presence felt in the T20 Blast, where he accumulated 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

With Masood not having been utilised in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Misbah wants to see him play for the national team in the future and hopes his red-hot form persists.

“When you’re in such extraordinary form, I think you should decide by assigning a few matches or series and use them,” he told Jazz Cricket as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 4723 ( 77.43 % ) He is ok! 1019 ( 16.7 % ) He is overrated! 358 ( 5.87 % )

