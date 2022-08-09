Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has identified Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique as two candidates who can bat in the middle order for Pakistan in limited overs cricket.

Both players are known for being openers, but Misbah pointed out that they are more than capable of adjusting to their new roles should those at number four, five and six not be performing well.

Shafique recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and was in fantastic form as he scored 189 runs, which included a career-best 160 not out, at an average of 63.

Masood, meanwhile, was recalled to the team for the series, but didn’t feature in both Tests.

Prior to the tour of Sri Lanka, Masood had been playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

He accumulated 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also had a huge impact in the T20 Blast, making 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“You have to decide that if anyone from 4, 5 or 6 isn’t performing, in the future you can talk to either Shan or Abdullah Shafique and maybe use them there,” Misbah told Jazz Cricket as quoted by Cricwick.

Masood has not been included in Pakistan’s squads for the tour of the Netherlands or Asia Cup.

Shafique, meanwhile, was selected for the Netherlands series, but not the Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s trip to the Netherlands will consist of three ODIs, which will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

