Former Pakistan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said whatever the case, opening batsman Shan Masood “should be in the squad”.

The national selectors could no longer ignore Masood following his outstanding stint with Derbyshire in England.

In eight County Championship matches, he accumulated 1,074 runs, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also starred in the T20 Blast as he struck 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

However, even though he was picked for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 32-year-old didn’t feature in any of the matches.

If he had done so, it would have been the first time he played Test cricket since January 2021.

Misbah was a bit surprised by Pakistan’s decision not to take advantage of Masood’s form and hopes the veteran batsman will stay in the squad.

“Whatever the case maybe, he should be in the squad,” the former captain told Jazz Cricket as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test, but lost the second Test by 246 runs.

The men in green will now head to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series that will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 4477 ( 77.32 % ) He is ok! 975 ( 16.84 % ) He is overrated! 338 ( 5.84 % )

