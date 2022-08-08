Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said top order batsman Shan Masood “should be kept in the loop” going forward as he is a useful asset.

Masood was recalled to the Test squad for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Despite not featuring in any match, Misbah doesn’t want to see the 32-year-old get dropped and fall out of favour with the selectors once more.

The ex-head coach acknowledged that “Pakistan have a very strong top three”, but noted that anything can happen in the future, meaning it is good to have options when such situations arise.

“You have to keep in mind, Pakistan have a very strong top three. It’s very difficult to replace anyone but at some point, you have to keep in mind that anything can happen. At least such a strong player should be kept in the loop,” he told Jazz Cricket as quoted by Cricwick.

Masood’s journey back into the national team stemmed from his solid performances in domestic cricket and his county stint with Derbyshire.

He scored 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also dominated in the T20 Blast, amassing 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

Pakistan have a busy schedule ahead of them as they will first tour the Netherlands before playing in the Asia Cup. Despite Misbah wanting Masood to be retained in the team, the veteran batsman was not included in either squad.

The men in green will face the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

As for the Asia Cup, it will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Whatever the case, he should be in the squad, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player unlucky not to play against Sri Lanka

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 4477 ( 77.32 % ) He is ok! 975 ( 16.84 % ) He is overrated! 338 ( 5.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...