Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said pace bowler Hasan Ali is a “match-winning player” and has “proved it with his performances”.

Hasan hasn’t been at his best in international cricket as of late, but he regained his form during his stint with Lancashire in the County Championship.

In the five matches he played, he took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

“Hasan is a match-winning player and he has proved it with his performances,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old will now represent Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: It won’t be so easy this time, Shoaib Akhtar sends warning to Pakistan team

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 346 ( 38.96 % ) He is ok! 297 ( 33.45 % ) He is overrated! 245 ( 27.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...