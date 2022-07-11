Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said fast bowler Hasan Ali was a “little fatigued”, but is now back to his best following his stint with Lancashire in the County Championship.

Hasan took 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60 while playing for Lancashire in England.

Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and claimed two wickets in two games at an average of 48.50.

“He was a little fatigued but now he is fresh,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan will now be looking to dominate in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

