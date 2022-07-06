Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India big-hitter Dinesh Karthik firmly believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will “do special things for his country”.

Azam has already broken a number of records, but shows no signs of slowing down as he has been in red-hot form as of late.

In the series against Australia, he began by scoring 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he smashed 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

As for the three ODIs against the West Indies, he accumulated 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country,” Karthik told The ICC Review.

Azam will return to action when Pakistan play two Tests against Sri Lanka later this month.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

