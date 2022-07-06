Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has done well batting at different positions.

Azam has had plenty of success over the past couple of years and has established himself as one of the world’s most elite cricketers.

Against Australia, he started off by accumulating 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best innings of 196 and two fifties, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he thumped 66 off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

In the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he made 181 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

“He has done well in different batting positions too,” Karthik told The ICC Review.

Azam’s next assignment as captain will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

