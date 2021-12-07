Use it sensibly, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan bowler who has so much pace

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has so much pace, but needs to use it sensibly.

His comments come after Shaheen was hit for three sixes in a row in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final loss to Australia.

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade smashed Shaheen for three consecutive sixes to lead his side to victory.

Prior to that happening, he was dropped by Hasan Ali.

Despite this, Shahid noted that Shaheen has to use his head when bowling and utilise his pace to his advantage.

“Shaheen has so much pace and he should have used it sensibly,” he said on Samaa TV as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Shaheen ended up with with seven wickets in six games in the T20 World Cup at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game, but took figures of 2-15.

The 21-year-old followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-for in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the ongoing second Test in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

