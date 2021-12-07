Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said he was “not happy” with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shahid was less than impressed with the fact that Shaheen was hit for three sixes in a row in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade hit Shaheen for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over of the match to win the game for his side.

Prior to that, Wade was dropped by Hasan Ali, which Shahid admitted was not ideal.

Nonetheless, he said Shaheen should have bounced back instead of bowling badly.

“I am not happy with Shaheen in one area. Okay so Hasan Ali dropped a catch but that does not mean you will bowl badly and get hit for three successive sixes,” he said on Samaa TV as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Shaheen concluded his T20 World Cup campaign with seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played one game, but took figures of 2-15.

The 21-year-old followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the ongoing second Test in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: The definition of a warrior, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan player with great courage

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36136 ( 13.4 % ) Babar Azam 195674 ( 72.56 % ) Steve Smith 5712 ( 2.12 % ) Ben Stokes 7190 ( 2.67 % ) Kane Williamson 11925 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 723 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1633 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 461 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7343 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 735 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 573 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1565 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36136 ( 13.4 % ) Babar Azam 195674 ( 72.56 % ) Steve Smith 5712 ( 2.12 % ) Ben Stokes 7190 ( 2.67 % ) Kane Williamson 11925 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 723 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1633 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 461 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7343 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 735 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 573 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1565 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...