Former England captain Nasser Hussain said no batsman would be able to play the ball Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled to India opener Lokesh Rahul in the T20 World Cup.

After trapping Rohit Sharma lbw, Afridi clean bowled Rahul with an absolute peach of a delivery.

He also dismissed India captain Virat Kohli en route to being named Man of the Match as Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

Their victory marked the first time they beat their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

Afridi ended up taking seven wickets in six games during the T20 World Cup at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“I don’t care what nick you are in, I don’t care how many runs you’ve got, you ain’t playing that,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

During the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi only played one game, but took figures of 2-15.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

