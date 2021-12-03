Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir said the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf have been doing very well.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Hasan claimed five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

As for Rauf, he picked up eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

During the T20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi played one game and took figures of 2-15.

Hasan also featured in one match and finished with figures of 3-22 off his four overs.

Rauf, meanwhile, got two wickets in three matches at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.

“As far as fast bowling is concerned, Pakistan are better. Hasan and Shaheen are doing well, and Haris Rauf too,” Amir was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, Afridi took seven wickets, which included a five-for in the second innings.

Hasan also claimed seven wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

