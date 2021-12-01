Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman said captain Babar Azam is “setting high standards” in all departments.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, the 27-year-old made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

“He is setting high standards in all three departments which every player is trying to meet,” Zaman was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, Azam scored 10 runs in the first innings and 13 not out in the second.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

