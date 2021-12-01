Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan top order batsman Fakhar Zaman said captain Babar Azam is walking the walk as he is leading by example with the bat.
Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.
The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.
As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.
“He [Babar] is leading the team from the front,” Zaman was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Azam scored 10 and 13 not out in the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.
The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
ALSO CHECK OUT: Leaders of Pakistan’s batting line-up, Inzamam-ul-Haq on two run-scoring machines