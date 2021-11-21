Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia great Matthew Hayden said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “almost the opposite” of India skipper Virat Kohli, whereby he is “not overly flamboyant”.

Hayden worked with Azam and the rest of the Pakistan team during the T20 World Cup as he was the side’s batting consultant.

Azam was in red-hot form in the T20 World Cup as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

“He is not overly flamboyant and I would go as far as to say he is almost the opposite personality to someone like Virat Kohli, who is very animated, very passionate and very boisterous on the field,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh and hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series after winning the first two games.

Azam made scores of 7 and 1 in the first two matches.

The men in green will play one more T20 International on Monday before the two-Test series begins on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

