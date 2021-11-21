Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia legend Matthew Hayden said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “has great control and a wonderful temperament”.

His comments come after he worked closely with Azam as Pakistan’s batting consultant during the T20 World Cup.

Azam led by example with the bat in the tournament as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

“Babar has great control and a wonderful temperament,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh and hold a 2-0 lead in the T20 series.

Azam made scores of 7 and 1 in the first two matches.

Pakistan will play one more T20 International on Monday before the two-Test series begins on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34784 ( 13.94 % ) Babar Azam 178743 ( 71.63 % ) Steve Smith 5574 ( 2.23 % ) Ben Stokes 6964 ( 2.79 % ) Kane Williamson 11174 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 602 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1531 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 423 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7073 ( 2.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 690 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 537 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1450 ( 0.58 % )

