Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Australia opener Matthew Hayden said people shouldn’t be surprised to see something incredibly special from Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman has been a regular face in Pakistan’s limited overs squads, but has been moved up and down the batting order as of late.

In the T20 World Cup, he accumulated 109 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

“Don’t be surprised if you see something incredibly special from him,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh and kicked off the series with a four-wicket win in the first T20 International on Friday.

Zaman scored a crucial 34 runs in the match.

Two more T20 Internationals will be played before the two-Test series begins on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

