Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been absolutely smashing the ball in the nets.

Zaman recently featured in the T20 World Cup and amassed 109 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

Pakistan reached the semi-finals in the tournament after going unbeaten in the group stage, but they lost to Australia, who ended up being crowned champions.

“He is smashing the ball in the nets,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh and began the series with a four-wicket win in the first T20 International on Friday, where Zaman made 34 runs.

They will play two more T20 Internationals before the two-Test series begins on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

