Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls with express pace.

In addition to his speed, Hussey noted that Afridi has all the other skills a quick bowler needs to be successful, including excellent yorkers, bouncers and slower balls.

Afridi was in magnificent form in the recent T20 World Cup, where he took seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Thanks to the 21-year-old’s efforts, the men in green reached the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

“[He] bowls express, can bowl around the wicket, good yorkers, good bouncer, slow ball,” Hussey told ABC Sport.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34471 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 175104 ( 71.39 % ) Steve Smith 5550 ( 2.26 % ) Ben Stokes 6923 ( 2.82 % ) Kane Williamson 11027 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 586 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1514 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 421 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7023 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 686 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 533 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1433 ( 0.58 % )

