Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Australia batsman David Hussey said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is “at the peak of his powers at the moment”.

His praise for the 21-year-old comes after Afridi was very impressive in the T20 World Cup.

He took seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04 as Pakistan reached the semi-finals before losing to Australia, who went on to win the tournament.

“He’s at the peak of his powers at the moment,” Hussey, who is the Melbourne Stars’ head coach, told ABC Sport.

Pakistan are currently in Bangladesh, where they will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will start on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowls express pace, David Hussey on Pakistan bowler with good bouncers and yorkers

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34471 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 175104 ( 71.39 % ) Steve Smith 5550 ( 2.26 % ) Ben Stokes 6923 ( 2.82 % ) Kane Williamson 11027 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 586 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1514 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 421 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7023 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 686 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 533 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1433 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34471 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 175104 ( 71.39 % ) Steve Smith 5550 ( 2.26 % ) Ben Stokes 6923 ( 2.82 % ) Kane Williamson 11027 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 586 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1514 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 421 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7023 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 686 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 533 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1433 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...