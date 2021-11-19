Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Australia batsman David Hussey said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is “at the peak of his powers at the moment”.
His praise for the 21-year-old comes after Afridi was very impressive in the T20 World Cup.
He took seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04 as Pakistan reached the semi-finals before losing to Australia, who went on to win the tournament.
“He’s at the peak of his powers at the moment,” Hussey, who is the Melbourne Stars’ head coach, told ABC Sport.
Pakistan are currently in Bangladesh, where they will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.
The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will start on November 26.
Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
