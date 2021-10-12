Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Renowned cricket commentator Mike Haysman said Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani “has gone excitement about his game”.

Dahani has been in great form in the ongoing National T20 Cup as he has taken nine wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 16.77 and an economy rate of 6.96.

The 23-year-old has been included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, but as a reserve player.

“Dahani has got excitement about his game,” Haysman said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

