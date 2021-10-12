Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said chief selector Mohammad Wasim should be sacked after changes were made to the T20 World Cup squad.

His comments come after Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali were added to the team, while Fakhar Zaman was promoted to the main side after initially being named a reserve player.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has also been called up after big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

Latif noted that since changes were made after the team was first announced, it means that Wasim and the rest of the selection committee have failed to do their job properly.

“Changing two to three players at this moment will set a negative precedent. Whenever teams will be announced in the future, everyone will ask for changes because we will have set a wrong tradition,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) feels that changes are necessary then the first person they should remove is the chief selector [Mohammad Wasim]. Making changes to the squad means that the current selection committee has failed to do its job properly.”

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

