Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah are the best middle order batsmen available in the country.

This comes after they were selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Asif has not played international cricket since April, while Khushdil’s last match came in February.

“They are the best in the available pool of middle order batsmen and we remain confident that they will provide us solutions to our middle order difficulties through solid performances,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

