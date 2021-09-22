Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said big-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah are incredibly talented players.
Wasim’s comments come after the duo were included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.
Wasim admitted that Asif and Khushdil may not have impressive numbers that blow people away, but they more than make up for it with their “prowess” and ability to score quick runs.
“Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah may not have impressive numbers against their names but hardly anyone can doubt their tremendous talent and prowess,” he was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman
One thought on “Tremendous talent and prowess, Wasim on six-hitting Pakistan duo who may not have impressive numbers”
How possibly can you be impressive without numbers? This is a news to me. It is like saying saying I am an impressive administrator but whatever I do is trashed. Grow up man.