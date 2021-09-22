Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said big-hitters Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah are incredibly talented players.

Wasim’s comments come after the duo were included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Wasim admitted that Asif and Khushdil may not have impressive numbers that blow people away, but they more than make up for it with their “prowess” and ability to score quick runs.

“Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah may not have impressive numbers against their names but hardly anyone can doubt their tremendous talent and prowess,” he was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

ALSO CHECK OUT: Had to compromise on fitness standards to pick him, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan big man included in the T20 World Cup team

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 14221 ( 80 % ) India 1250 ( 7.03 % ) England 657 ( 3.7 % ) New Zealand 470 ( 2.64 % ) Australia 121 ( 0.68 % ) West Indies 703 ( 3.95 % ) South Africa 90 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 154 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 111 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 14221 ( 80 % ) India 1250 ( 7.03 % ) England 657 ( 3.7 % ) New Zealand 470 ( 2.64 % ) Australia 121 ( 0.68 % ) West Indies 703 ( 3.95 % ) South Africa 90 ( 0.51 % ) Afghanistan 154 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 111 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related