National High Performance Centre batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said he wants to see what big-hitting batsman Haider Ali is made of.

In order to do this, Yousuf has called for Haider to come work with him for anywhere between a week and 20 days.

Haider has scored 42 runs in two ODIs at an average of 21.

As for T20 Internationals, he has accumulated 256 runs in 15 games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 19.69 and a strike-rate of 131.95.

The 20-year-old was supposed to be part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads for the tour of England and the West Indies, but he was withdrawn and replaced by Sohaib Maqsood after breaching the PSL’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting with people outside the bio-secure bubble.

“I’ve yet to do any work with Haider Ali, but what I’d like is for him to spend a period of a week to even 20 days with me at the NHPC because then I can do a proper assessment of his batting and see what he is made of,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

