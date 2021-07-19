Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

National High Performance Centre batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said opening batsman Abdullah Shafique should come work with him and the other coaches for a month or two during the off-season.

Yousuf noted that since he hasn’t got much of an opportunity to work with Shafique, he doesn’t know what issues the 21-year-old has with his batting.

Shafique has played three T20 Internationals to date, but his last game came in December 2020.

The youngster is currently part of Pakistan’s ODI and Test teams for the tour of England and the West Indies, but has yet to make his debut in both formats.

“What we really need is for him to come to the NHPC and work with us for a month or two during the off-season so that we can have a proper look at his batting and work on a few things,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

