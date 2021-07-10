A perfect choice for batting coach, Saqlain Mushtaq on world-class Pakistan cricketer

Saqlain Mushtaq said Mohammad Yousuf is the perfect choice for batting coach

Saqlain Mushtaq: “Yousuf was a world-class player and could be successful as batting coach as well”

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said Mohammad Yousuf would be a perfect choice to succeed Younis Khan as the national team’s batting coach.

This comes after Younis resigned as batting coach.

Yousuf is currently the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), but there has been no word on whether he will replace Younis.

“We should forget what happened in the past and move on. Yousuf was a world-class player and could be successful as batting coach as well,” Mushtaq, who is the head of international player development at the NHPC, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

