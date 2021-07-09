Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has made it clear that he is not looking to replace Babar Azam as captain in one format of the game.

Rizwan, who recently led the Multan Sultans to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, currently serves as Pakistan’s Test vice-captain, but insisted that he is fully focused on playing well and helping his team win.

However, he said that he does give suggestions to Azam “whenever it’s needed”.

He added that Azam “is on his way to becoming one of the best captains in world cricket”.

“I’m not thinking about leading the side as I’m focused on playing solely as a player. I give my suggestions whenever it’s needed,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Also, if you look at Babar’s performance, he has done really well and we have won six series in a row. Babar is on his way to becoming one of the best captains in world cricket.”

In the first ODI against England, Rizwan came in at number four and scored 13 runs, while Azam batted at number three and was dismissed for a duck.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series began on July 8 and will conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

They will then tour the West Indies and play five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31583 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142322 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5073 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6229 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8978 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1255 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1198 ( 0.59 % ) Back

