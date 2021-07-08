Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said batsman Haris Sohail averages over 50 runs per innings in the United Kingdom.

His comments come after Haris was recalled to the ODI squad for the tour of England.

Haris last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand at the beginning of the year.

However, having been handed another chance, the 32-year-old will no doubt be looking to have an outstanding campaign.

“Haris Sohail is back in the side having scored over 50 runs per innings in the UK,” Shadab told pcb.com.pk.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31569 ( 15.52 % ) Babar Azam 142105 ( 69.88 % ) Steve Smith 5069 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6223 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8955 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1254 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5391 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1193 ( 0.59 % )

