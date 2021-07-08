Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said the team’s opening pair in ODI cricket is settled as Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have been playing extraordinary cricket.

Zaman and Imam both did well during Pakistan’s last international assignment, which was the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

He also did extremely well in the four-match T20 series against the Proteas as well as he scored 95 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 172.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he mustered 15 runs at an average of five and a strike-rate of 68.18.

Imam, meanwhile, only featured in the ODI series against South Africa and made 132 runs in three games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 44.

Most recently, the duo participated in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Zaman playing for the Lahore Qalandars and Imam representing the Peshawar Zalmi.

Zaman accumulated 287 runs in 10 matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.88 and a strike-rate of 121.09.

Imam amassed 107 runs in six games, which included a top score of 48, at an average of 17.83 and a strike-rate of 109.18.

Given how talented the duo are, Shadab is confident they will thrive during the tours of England and the West Indies.

“If you look at our squad, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have played extraordinary innings in South Africa,” the spinner told pcb.com.pk.

“Fakhar has scored two centuries in three matches, while Imam scored two half-centuries which show our opening pair is settled in this format.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

