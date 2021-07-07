Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz is confident that the national team can beat England in their upcoming limited overs series.

England have been in great form lately and Wahab admitted that defeating them “on their home soil is a very tough ask”.

But, Wahab noted that the men in green are capable of playing good cricket and thus stand a chance of emerging victorious.

“The England vs Pakistan series will be a good series – to beat England on their home soil is a very tough ask but our team has the capability to play good cricket and defeat England,” the 36-year-old, who was not picked for the series, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31534 ( 15.55 % ) Babar Azam 141630 ( 69.86 % ) Steve Smith 5063 ( 2.5 % ) Ben Stokes 6210 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8918 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 160 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1247 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5371 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 443 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1190 ( 0.59 % ) Back

