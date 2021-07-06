Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes Shahnawaz Dahani should play more domestic cricket.

Explaining why, the veteran cricketer said it will enable Dahani “to better absorb the pressure and perform” at the international level.

He added that by doing this, it will pave the way for the young pace sensation to “become a star”.

Dahani recently played an instrumental role in leading the Multan Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in 11 games at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

“He needs to play more domestic cricket and we should bring in mature cricketers into our national team,” Wahab was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Because when you come on to the international scene from domestic cricket, you are able to better absorb the pressure and perform well and become a star.”

Dahani has kept hold of his spot in the Test team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, he will be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Use him sensibly, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan future star with good talent

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 1294 ( 79.88 % ) No! 326 ( 20.12 % ) Back

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 1294 ( 79.88 % ) No! 326 ( 20.12 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related