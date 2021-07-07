Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has heaped praise on Shoaib Malik, calling him one of the best middle order batsmen.

Wahab captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and played alongside Malik, who had a strong campaign.

In the 13 games he played, Malik scored 354 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.

“I still think Shoaib Malik is one of the best players as part of the middle order and he showed that in the recent PSL where he proved himself,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Wahab, meanwhile, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 23.44 and an economy rate of 8.97.

Despite doing well in the PSL, both Wahab and Malik weren’t picked for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31551 ( 15.54 % ) Babar Azam 141822 ( 69.87 % ) Steve Smith 5066 ( 2.5 % ) Ben Stokes 6215 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8933 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 160 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1251 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5380 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1191 ( 0.59 % )

