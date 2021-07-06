Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans bowling coach said pace bowler Imran Khan performed like a superstar in the recently-concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imran played a big role in helping the Sultans win the PSL as he took 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.91 and an economy rate of 7.16.

Given how well he did, Mahmood noted that Imran has proved that he is not a red-ball specialist.

“With Imran, he never disappointed us when we needed him and for someone who had always been considered a red-ball bowler, he performed like a superstar in PSL 6,” Mahmood wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

