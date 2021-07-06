Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said Imran Khan’s pace has increased from 127 kph to 138 kph.

Mahmood noted that Imran was bowling much quicker during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), which the Sultans won.

In the seven games he played, Imran took 12 wickets at an average of 14.91 and an economy rate of 7.16.

“Even his pace was up during this tournament, and he was regularly hitting 137-138 kph which is a big change to the time he was on tour with me for Pakistan when he was bowling close to the 127-130 kph mark,” Mahmood wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

