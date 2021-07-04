Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said if he doesn’t do well during the tours of England and the West Indies, he won’t look for excuses.

Maqsood, who last played international cricket in January 2016, was recalled to the national team at the expense of Haider Ali.

Haider was withdrawn from the national team after he and fellow Peshawar Zalmi player Umaid Asif breached the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Health and Safety Protocols by meeting with people outside the bio-secure bubble.

Maqsood’s recall stemmed from his outstanding PSL campaign, where he scored 428 runs in 12 games for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

Thanks to his efforts, the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.

Having not played for Pakistan for over five years, the 34-year-old is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

“When you are playing for the national side, you have to be selfless. I will try to perform wherever the team management asks me to bat even if it’s not ideal for me. If I’m unable to do well, I won’t use this an excuse as it’s my duty to play wherever I’m asked to,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31485 ( 15.57 % ) Babar Azam 141174 ( 69.83 % ) Steve Smith 5051 ( 2.5 % ) Ben Stokes 6196 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8875 ( 4.39 % ) Joe Root 160 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1243 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5370 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 611 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 441 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1189 ( 0.59 % ) Back

