Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said he hopes the national selectors were paying attention after he was one of the top performers in the recently-concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Wahab, who captained the Peshawar Zalmi, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 23.44 and an economy rate of 8.97.
The 36-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since December 2020 and wasn’t picked for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.
However, following his outstanding PSL campaign, he is hoping that the selectors are keeping a close eye on him.
“I hope selectors are watching and even if they aren’t, I hope someone gives them this information,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“Whether the selectors play me or not, I will continue to perform and give my best on the field as this is my duty as a professional.”
