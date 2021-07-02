Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said it is a “blessing in disguise” to have someone like all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the batting line-up.

Wahab’s praise comes after he played alongside Malik while captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 13 games he played, Malik scored 354 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40 and a strike-rate of 149.36.

“Having a player like him in the batting order is a blessing in disguise,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab took 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 23.44 and an economy rate of 8.97.

Despite their strong campaigns, neither Malik nor Wahab were picked for Pakistan’s tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

