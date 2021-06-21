Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said captain Babar Azam is a very dangerous batsman because he can hit you for four or six at will.

Both Qadir and Azam are currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Qadir is representing the Multan Sultans and has taken four wickets in four games at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 7.20.

As for Azam, he is currently the highest run-scorer with 501 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings, which includes six fifties, at an average of 71.57 and a strike-rate of 134.31.

“In PSL, bowling to Babar Azam is very difficult because he is the sort of batsman who can hit you for a four or six at will,” Qadir told Cricket Pakistan.

