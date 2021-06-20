Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir has revealed that his South Africa counterpart Imran Tahir taught him how to bowl the slider.

Qadir noted that he practiced with Tahir when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, said he is working on perfecting his slider. Once that happens, he will use it more often in matches.

“I practiced with Imran [Tahir] bhai after the PSL was postponed [in March this year] as he was not able to leave Pakistan,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I learned a lot from him during that time. I have changed my run up slightly as well, which you would have seen during the Zimbabwe series, and I have a lot more control over it now and it makes me more comfortable. My action now even resembles that of Imran bhai.

“The slider I bowled in my last ODI [against South Africa] to Jon-Jon Smuts was also something I learned from Imran bhai. I’m working on it in order to execute it more accurately. When I have more command over it, you will get to see it more often.”

Qadir has been playing alongside Tahir for the Multan Sultans in the PSL and has taken four wickets in four games at an average of 27 and an economy rate of 7.20.

As for Tahir, he has claimed eight wickets in five matches at an average of 13.50 and an economy rate of 6.35.

