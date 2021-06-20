Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said legendary Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United assistant coach Saeed Ajmal is “hilarious”.
Khawaja also said he likes to call Ajmal a “local celebrity”.
The 34-year-old has been playing for Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 175 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 58.33 and a strike-rate of 147.05.
“I have really enjoyed the company of Saeed Ajmal. I think he is hilarious and I have enjoyed chatting with him. He’s got a great energy about him and whilst he is not playing, I still call him a local celebrity in the team,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
