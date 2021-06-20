He is hilarious, Usman Khawaja on Pakistan player he calls a local celebrity

Posted on by
Usman Khawaja said Saeed Ajmal is hilarious and a local celebrity

Usman Khawaja: “I think he is hilarious and I have enjoyed chatting with him. He’s got a great energy about him and whilst he is not playing, I still call him a local celebrity in the team”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said legendary Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United assistant coach Saeed Ajmal is “hilarious”.

Khawaja also said he likes to call Ajmal a “local celebrity”.

The 34-year-old has been playing for Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has scored 175 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 58.33 and a strike-rate of 147.05.

“I have really enjoyed the company of Saeed Ajmal. I think he is hilarious and I have enjoyed chatting with him. He’s got a great energy about him and whilst he is not playing, I still call him a local celebrity in the team,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Almost like Virat Kohli, but different to MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis on passionate Pakistan player

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply