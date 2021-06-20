Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is almost like India skipper Virat Kohli and different to MS Dhoni in regards to his captaincy style.

Du Plessis noted that Sarfaraz is very passionate and “is always talking to the players, talking to the bowlers”.

Sarfaraz is currently leading the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the same team Du Plessis was playing for before he was ruled out of the tournament with a concussion.

Du Plessis amassed 76 runs in five matches at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 122.58.

As for Sarfaraz, he has accumulated 321 runs in 10 matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

“They [Sarfaraz Ahmed and MS Dhoni] are quite different. MS is quiet and reserved. He does most of his things instinctively on the field. Sarfaraz is the opposite and almost like Virat [Kohli] in the sense where he is always talking to the players, talking to the bowlers,” Du Plessis, who used to captain South Africa, told Cricket Pakistan.

“Always very passionate about how he captains his team and he shows it. There is no right and wrong way, they just have two different styles. He has obviously been a captain for Pakistan who has got the best out of his players. It is good because I always like playing under different leaders to see how they go about their business.”

