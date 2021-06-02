Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman believes leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood has a bright future ahead of him.
Zahid took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup at an average of 24.83.
He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 52 wickets in 10 games at an average of 26.94.
In the Pakistan Cup, the 33-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.89.
He played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and prior to the tournament being postponed, he claimed six wickets in four games at an average of 21.33.
Zahid made his T20 International debut during Pakistan’s home series against South Africa and was highly impressive as he took figures of 3-40.
“Zahid Mehmood, the leg-spinner, seems to have a future if he can keep bowling the way he has been recently,” Abdur told Cricket Pakistan.
