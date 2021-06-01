Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman believes that captain Babar Azam deserves to have control of the team selection.

Abdur noted that Azam knows how to pick good players as “it is not like he is siding with players who don’t know how to play”.

He added that Azam’s opinions need to be heard, especially with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in India from October to November.

“The captain needs to be heard because he deserves it. He is giving you great performances while batting and fielding. Whoever is with him has done the same in the past. Did they not make the teams that they saw fit? Babar should make his team as well,” Abdur told Cricket Pakistan.

“He has youngsters who are good cricketers. It is not like he is siding with players who don’t know how to play. He is discussing players who have already played for Pakistan. He needs players for the upcoming World Cup who have maturity.

“A World Cup is a major event in which youngsters and seniors need to play side by side to make a good combination. They should listen to the captain and in the future as well debates should happen because a captain has to play a team and he has every right.”

