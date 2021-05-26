Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said Waqar Younis used to “run in 40 meters every time” and bowled “150 plus with reverse swing”.
According to Wasim, Waqar was “unplayable” at times and was highly successful everywhere in the world and against every team.
Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Waqar, who is the Pakistan team’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
As for Wasim, he featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
"He didn't really aim for your head or your throat like fast bowlers of the past, he aimed for your toes."#ICCHallofFame on the reverse-swinging phenomenon Waqar Younis ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Z2mPTDHrn0
— ICC (@ICC) May 23, 2021
“He used to run in 40 meters every time, sprinted in. 150 plus with reverse swing, unplayable, got wickets everywhere and against everyone,” Wasim said in a video posted by the ICC on Twitter.
