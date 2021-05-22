Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Kamran Akmal said fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should open the batting in ODIs.

Rizwan has been in brilliant form as of late and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

“I have been saying that Rizwan should open in white-ball cricket. He played at [the] number four position in one-day cricket and wasn’t able to perform. It is important that he opens or plays one-down in ODI cricket, however Babar (Azam) is settled at one-down,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

