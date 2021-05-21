Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said it is “nearly impossible” for him to get back into the national team because of how well Mohammad Rizwan is playing.
Rizwan has been in red-hot form as of late and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.
However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.
He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.
In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.
While Akmal acknowledged that it will be very tough for him to get back into the Pakistan team, he confirmed that he will continue playing domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
“I will continue playing cricket, whether it’s PSL or domestic cricket. Playing in [the] Pakistan team as a wicketkeeper-batsman is nearly impossible as Rizwan has been outstanding,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.
