Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said it is “nearly impossible” for him to get back into the national team because of how well Mohammad Rizwan is playing.

Rizwan has been in red-hot form as of late and did extremely well during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He amassed 42 runs in the three-match ODI series against against South Africa at an average of 14.

However, the 28-year-old turned thing around with 147 runs, which included two half-centuries, in the four-match T20 series at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

He continued to shine in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe as he amassed 186 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

In the two-Test series, he made 66 runs at an average of 33.

While Akmal acknowledged that it will be very tough for him to get back into the Pakistan team, he confirmed that he will continue playing domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I will continue playing cricket, whether it’s PSL or domestic cricket. Playing in [the] Pakistan team as a wicketkeeper-batsman is nearly impossible as Rizwan has been outstanding,” Akmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30400 ( 15.94 % ) Babar Azam 132421 ( 69.43 % ) Steve Smith 4866 ( 2.55 % ) Ben Stokes 5953 ( 3.12 % ) Kane Williamson 8212 ( 4.31 % ) Joe Root 133 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1107 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 343 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5165 ( 2.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 579 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 423 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1117 ( 0.59 % ) Back

